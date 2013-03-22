Bethenny's Roasted Garlic Flatbread Pizza

Kate Searshalf a head of garlic+

1 whole-wheat naan+

4 ounces part-skim mozzarella+

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves+

3 plum tomatoes =

Roasted Garlic Flatbread Pizza

We think of pizza as forbidden, but its notespecially if you load it with lower-calorie toppings, as Ive done with this yummy (and easy!) recipe.

Preheat oven to 350°. Season cloves from half a head of garlic with salt and pepper, wrap in aluminum foil, and bake for about 45 minutes. Let garlic cool, then spread onto 1 whole-wheat naan or lavash flatbread. Top with 4 ounces part-skim mozzarella, 3 thinly sliced plum tomatoes, 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, and a little salt and pepper. Bake for 5–10 minutes, then cut into 6 slices. Each slice is only 105 calories!