Score These Savings!

Click on the link and enter the code to receive these great discounts. (Offers valid June 22, 2012, to August 16, 2012)

Health.com
June 19, 2012

Devora Libin Jewelsdeals-kleio-bracelet
The perfect mix of casual and glam, these bright statement bracelets will pop poolside or on a summer's night out.

20% off Kleio Bracelet
Code: Health20

Hollywood Trainersexy-abs-dvd
A flat belly is absolutely possible with this Sexy Abs workout by trainer Jeanette Jenkins and Grammy winner Kelly Rowland.

20% off Sexy Abs DVD
Code: SEXYABS20

Planet Flopsflip-flops-deals
Need comfy sandals? These flip-flops are made from Brazilian rubber trees.

20% off flip-flops
Code: HEALTH20

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up