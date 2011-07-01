Foodie Friday: Kashi Berry Blossoms Cereal

This cereal combines healthy whole grains and a fruity crunch in one tasty breakfast (or afternoon snack).

The product: Kashi Berry Blossoms Cereal ($3.59 per 10.5-ounce box; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Real strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries give these graham squares a tangy punch that's not too sweet. Even with a splash of milk, they stay light and crispy. (Read more about Kashi's commitment to real food here.)

The health factor: Not the profile of the average fruity cereala blend of seven whole grains including barley, oats, brown rice, sesame seeds, and buckwheat boosts these fruity squares with 18 grams of whole grains per serving and only 7 grams of sugar. Plus, every 100-calorie serving dishes 5 grams of fiber to keep you full.

Why we love it: A bowl of these squares satisfied my morning sweet tooth. This fruity choice makes it easy to skip that blueberry muffin (packed with sugar) and get the fiber you need.