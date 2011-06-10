Foodie Friday: Pure Naturals Bars

Got a sweet and salty craving? These fruit and nut barsmade with natural ingredientsfill you up with protein, fiber, and good fats, and power you through the afternoon.

The product: Pure Naturals Bars ($1.59–$1.79 each; available at grocers nationwide and online at thepurebar.com).

The taste factor: A combo of crunchy nuts and dried fruit packs these bars with sweet and salty trail mix flavors: pomegranates, blueberries, and cranberries for a super-fruit fix, and cocoa and almonds for a bold treat. Natural sweeteners like agave and molasses keep the bars chewy.

The health factor: Real nuts and fruit fill these bars with natural fibereach variety has at least 5 gramsto keep you full longer. Plus, the line's commitment to simple ingredients means a readable ingredient list on every bar, without extra artificial add-ins.

Editor's pick: When I need sweet and salty, Peanut Raisin Crunch tastes like a chewy PB&Jclassic comfort food!

Why we love it: These snacks boast all the flavor of our favorite trail mix flavors with a fun, chewy textureand natural ingredients keep them protein- and fiber-rich.