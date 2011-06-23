Am I Working Out Too Much?

Getty ImagesQ: I cant stop working out! Is it possible to overdo it?

A: Actually, yes. Let your body be the judge. If you suffer from pain, muscle soreness that doesnt go away in a day, or loss of strength, speed, or enduranceall signs of overtrainingthen you probably need a break from the gym to recover.

Theres also a psychological disorder called "exercise bulimia," or compulsive exercise, in which people work out excessively, often for hours at a time. They get so obsessed with sweating off unwanted calories that it negatively impacts other parts of their life, from their career to their relationships. If thats you, try talking to a therapist who specializes in eating disorders.