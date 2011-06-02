Foodie Friday: Kashi Frozen Waffles

Give the cereal bowl a day off. A pair of these sweet waffles needs only a few minutes in the toaster and a spread of yogurt or almond butter for a high-fiber, high-protein breakfast.

The product: Kashi Waffles in 7 Grain and Blueberry ($3.49 for 8 waffles; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Toasting these slightly sweet waffles turns both varieties golden brown on the outside and warm and fluffy inside. Real berries in the blueberry flavor get plump and juicy when warm.

The health factor: Two waffles boast at least 23 grams of whole grains (nearly half the daily recommendation) and 6 grams of fiber to keep you full all morning with the healthy carbs your body needs. Plus, each serving has more than 560 milligrams of omega-3s (also about half the daily recommendation). These heart-healthy fats may reduce the inflammation that causes asthma and back and neck pain.

Editor's pick: Toast until golden brown, then top the blueberry waffles with crunchy almond butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a warm, gooey breakfast. Or, for a tart twist, try them with Greek yogurt and more berries.

Why we love it: These ready-in-minutes waffles serve up fiber, whole grains, and omega-3s without skimping on tastejust add a little protein and fruit for a complete, balanced breakfast.