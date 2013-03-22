A Skinny Girl's Mojito

Love this Cuban cocktail, but hate the calories? Some mojitos pack up to 250 empty calories, but Frankel's version contains only 150.

Fill a martini shaker with 1 cup ice. Add 6 lime wedges, 1 1/2 tablespoon lime juice, and 2 tbsp torn fresh mint leaves. Muddle lime and mint with a pestle or a long spoon until well-bruised and fragrant.

Next combine 1/2 teaspoon warmed honey, 2 ounces rum, and 4 ounces club soda; stir gently to dissolve honey. Add to muddled mixture; stir until mixture is well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice; garnish with mint and lime, if desired.