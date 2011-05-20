Foodie Friday: Seeds of Change Microwaveable Rice and Grains

Dressed-up brown rice takes any meal up a notch, but sometimes time runs short to slow-cook grains and chop fresh herbs and seasonings. These nutritious sides are ready in minutes and packed with flavor.

The product: Seeds of Change Microwaveable Rice and Grains ($3.99 for an 8.5-ounce pouch; available at natural, organic, and select grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Zesty peppers and garlic give the Arroz Hispaniola Caribbean Red Beans & Brown Rice a kick of flavor. Add some chopped veggies (like zucchini, onion, and peppers) and a drizzle of olive oil for a light lunch. Or, for bold Indian flavors, try the Dharamsala Aromatic Indian Rice Blend, with lentils and beans.

The health factor: Short ingredient lists and whole grains make these packs smart picksall are preservative free and low in sodium. Opt for the brown rice and quinoa blends to get an extra serving of whole grains.

Editor's pick: The Uyuni Quinoa & Whole Grain Brown Rice blend had just enough garlic to be the perfect side with grilled shrimp and fresh veggies, and had a satisfying, chewy texture.

Why we love it: Whole-grain sides ready in seconds! Add your own seasonings or try one of the flavor-packed varieties to complete any meal.