Julia Roberts was once asked why she did yoga, and she replied, "my butt." I wasnt surprised: The right poses can do wonders for your backside.

Heres my favorite booty-firming routine: High Knee to Warrior 3 to Standing Split. During this sequence, the glute muscle on the side of your standing leg has to work superhard to stabilize and balance your body; meanwhile, the butt muscle on the lifted-leg side is engaged and flexing. I finish the series with a forward bend to stretch out the hips and thighs.

Go through the full sequence (on both sides) three to five times, making sure you really engage those glute muscles; the last time through, hold each pose for five breaths. Do that three to four times per week, and youll soon be sporting a firmer, sexier butt!

How to do it:

Jason Todd 1. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Inhale as you bend your right knee and raise it so your right thigh is parallel to the floor. At the same time, raise your arms up alongside your ears, fingers pointing toward the ceiling.

2. Exhale as you kick your right leg straight back and hinge forward at the waist so your body forms a straight line from right heel to head. Arms can both be back alongside your body, or you may use one hand to lightly hold onto a chair to help with balance.



3. Inhale as you drop your hands to the floor on either side of your left foot (bend your knee a bit if you have to), lifting your straight right leg as high as you can.



4. Exhale as you lower your right foot to the floor (remain in forward-fold position).



5. Inhale as you slowly round back up to standing, then raise your left knee and arms to begin the sequence on the other side.