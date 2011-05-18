Could I Be Allergic to Sunlight?

Juliette BordaQ: When Ive been in the sun for a few days, my chest and arms get itchy and break out in red splotches. Am I allergic to sunlight?

A: As weird as it may sound, it is possible. There are actually a few types of sun allergies. The most common is polymorphic light eruption (PMLE), which often shows upsometimes within minutesas an itchy red rash on body parts exposed to sunlight, especially the neckline, the backs of the arms, the face, and the hands.

You could also simply be extra-sensitive to the sunmedical conditions, such as lupus, can increase your sensitivity, as can medications like Retin-A, sulfa-based drugs (like some antibiotics), and certain nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Be sure to discuss your symptoms with your doctor so she can figure out whats going on. Treatment for a sun allergy typically involves steroid creams or antihistamines. And, of course, if youre prone to bad reactions when you bask, be vigilant about using sunblock and covering up.