Foodie Friday: IZZE Esque Sparkling Watermelon

Just in time for summer, this watermelon juice is bubbly, all natural, and low calthe perfect lunchtime sip with a punch!

The product: IZZE Esque Sparkling Watermelon ($1.39 to $1.69 for a 12-oz. bottle; available nationwide at Whole Foods Markets, as well as select grocers and restaurants)

The taste factor: Pure watermelon juice gives sparkling water a refreshing burst of flavor that's not too sweet. Expect all the flavor of a crisp watermelon wedge, minus the seeds.

The health factor: A great soda alternative, this drink has just 50 calories and 14 grams of sugar, which come from natural fruit juice, not calorie-laden syrups or added sugars. Plus, it's all naturalno artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Why we love it: All the flavor of biting into a juicy hunk of melon without the dripsthis light and bubbly drink skips added sugars and all things artificial for big fruit flavor.