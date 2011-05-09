Foodie Friday: Hail Merry Grawnola

This chewy granola took my morning cup of yogurt and fruit up a notch in a hurry. Whole nuts, grains, fruit, and spices pack in lots of flavor (and nutrition).

The product: Hail Merry Grawnola in Lemon Blue Agave and 369 Orange Cranberry ($5.49 for a 3.5-oz. bag; available at Whole Foods).

The taste factor: Spicy cinnamon and zesty citrus give these good-for-you clusters all the flavor of indulgent bakery muffins. Plus, whole nuts and seeds give the chewy texture just the right amount of crunch.

The health factor: Nutrient-rich oats (buckwheat groats) and whole nuts pack these mixes with fiber, protein, and omega-3s, 6s, and 9s, while spices, maple syrup, and natural agave keep the blends tasty without loads of extra sugars and fats. Both flavors are also gluten free and vegan.

Editor's pick: I couldn't get enough of the Orange Cranberry blendin a vanilla yogurt parfait with banana slices (or straight from the bag).

Why we love it: This granola pick delivers lots of flavor and crunch, without the added sugars and fats of many other varieties.