Foodie Friday: Earnest Eats Granola Planks

Good-for-you ingredients (not artificial ones) keep these granola bars tasting homemade with a soft, crispy texture and bursting with real fruit and nut flavors.

The product: Earnest Eats Granola Planks in Maple Almond Crunch, Pomegranate Walnut Crisp, and Blueberry Vanilla Crackle ($2 to $2.49 each; available at grocers nationwide, and at EarnestEats.com).

The taste factor: Chopped nuts, moist dried fruits, grains, and seeds keep these bars crisp enough to give yogurt some crunch, but chewy enough to eat alone. Walnuts, almonds, blueberries, and pomegranate pieces dominate the flavor of these barsnot extra sugars. They're just sweet enough to sprinkle over tangy yogurt, or on top of toast and topped with salty almond butter.

The health factor: The fruit, nut, and whole-grain combo fills you up with 3 grams of fiber, 7 grams of good fats (including omega-3s), and 4 grams of protein. Plus the bars boast organic ingredients, leaving out preservatives and artificial flavors. Just watch your portion size; each plank contains two servings.

Editor's pick: Tart pomegranates, crunchy walnuts, and sweet oats quickly won over my taste buds. I crumbled the Pomegranate Walnut Crisp plank over Greek yogurt with fresh banana slices for a quick, flavor-packed breakfast.

Why we love it: The crispy, chewy texture of these bars make them taste homemade, and their ingredient lists are full of real foods, fiber, protein, and good fats.