Foodie Friday: Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Parfait Smoothie

Most on-the-go smoothies I pick up from the grocery store are watery and still leave me hungry, but this new Bolthouse Parfait is super-thick and kept me going until lunchtime.

The product: Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Parfait Smoothie ($3.19 per bottle; available at grocers nationwide).

The taste factor: If you poured your parfait in a blender, this is what it would taste like. It's got the fresh strawberry flavor (they use a real strawberry puree), and its yogurt and toasted granola give it a really nice thickness. I would have liked the texture more, though, if they still left a little grittiness from the granola, but the smoothness does help it go down easy.

The health factor: This drink's got a lot going for it: Per bottle it has 25 grams of protein to keep you satiated, 6 grams of fiber, 30% of your daily calcium, and a full serving of fruit! The tricky part: One serving is half the bottle (and who just drinks half?), so in total, it does pack a wallop of 360 caloriesyou have to consider it a meal. It's sweetened with stevia, and has some brown and cane sugar, so if you're trying to cut back on sweeteners, be mindful. All in all, it's a pretty well-rounded breakfast when you're in a hurry!

Why we love it: You get a thick, tasty, fill-you-up parfait, in a super-convenient, on-the-go bottle.