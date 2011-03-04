Foodie Friday: Nature's Path Love Crunch Granola

Granola goes beyond the breakfast bowl! This fruit and chocolate cereal satisfied my cocoa craving, my sweet tooth, and my midday hunger pangs in one healthy afternoon snack that kept me full until dinner.

The product: Nature's Path Love Crunch ($4.79 for 11.5 oz.; available nationwide at Whole Foods Markets)

The taste factor: Sweet, tart, and lots of crunch. Real strawberries, raspberries, and coconut give this cereal a burst of fruity flavor, set off by decadent dark chocolate chunks. The oat and flax granola stays super crunchyeven with a splash of milk.

The health factor: Eating Love Crunch with a cup of nonfat milk or yogurt makes it an ideal breakfast (or a hearty snack!) at about 270 calories. A half-cup serving packs 11 grams of protein, along with nearly 3 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of heart-healthy unsaturated fats that help boost good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.

Why we love it: This fruity, chocolate-y treat fills you up with fiber-rich whole grains, good fats, and protein, but tastes like dressed-up milk and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Plus $1 from the sale of each box goes to the Whole Planet Foundation to help fight world hunger.