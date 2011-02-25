Foodie Friday: Planters Pistachios

I like to eat something salty just before dinner (or with a cocktail), but hate filling up on over-flavored snacks with a slacking nutrition label. Real pepper gives these nuts distinct flavor and a few health perks.

The product: Planters Pistachios, in Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper or Jalapeño ($3.49 for a 4.75-ounce bag; available nationwide)

The taste factor: Just a hint of salt satisfied the need for savory, letting the bold flavors like black pepper, jalapeño, and pistachio stand out.

The health factor: No wasted calories here! A 1-ounce serving delivers 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, 290 milligrams of potassium (nearly as much as a small banana), and no cholesterolall in just 160 calories. Don't be too alarmed at the high fat count12 grams per serving11 grams are good-for-you poly- and monounsaturated fats.

Editors' pick: The Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Pistachios are a great happy-hour nibble. Real black pepper kicks up the nut's naturally sophisticated flavor. And, having to de-shell the nuts keeps me from over-munching.

Why we love it: Nibbling on these savory protein- and nutrient-packed nuts satisfies the need for a bit of salt without going overboard on empty calories.