Andrew PurcellMy trimmed-down pina colada has nowhere near the fat and calories of a regular one, because I use light coconut milk instead of coconut cream.

Fill a blender halfway with ice, add 4 tall shots (about 8 ounces) white rum, 1/2 cup light coconut milk, and 1/2 cup pineapple juice; blend until smooth. Pour into 4 glasses, and garnish each with a pineapple slice. Each drink has only 169 caloriesthats 221 fewer than a classic piña colada!