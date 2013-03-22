Bethenny Frankel's Mexican Turkey Burger

Save calories with this "Skinny Girl" burger that's South of the Border
Andrew Purcell
1 pound extra-lean ground turkey breast+
1/2 of a red or yellow pepper, chopped+
1/2 teaspoon cumin+
1/2 teaspoon chili powder+
a dash of Tabasco=
Mexican Turkey Burger
When Bryns nanny first started working for us, she refused to try my turkey burgers because she thought theyd taste like cardboard. Now shes hooked, andget this!shes lost 10 pounds, too. Heres how I do it: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Make 4 patties; put them in the broiler on a foil-lined pan coated with cooking spray. Broil patties until done (5–6 minutes on each side). Each one is 59 calories fewer than a regular turkey burger and 132 calories fewer than a regular hamburger.
Calories: 126