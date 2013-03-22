Bethenny Frankel's Mexican Turkey Burger

Andrew Purcell

1 pound extra-lean ground turkey breast+

1/2 of a red or yellow pepper, chopped+

1/2 teaspoon cumin+

1/2 teaspoon chili powder+

a dash of Tabasco=

Mexican Turkey Burger

When Bryns nanny first started working for us, she refused to try my turkey burgers because she thought theyd taste like cardboard. Now shes hooked, andget this!shes lost 10 pounds, too. Heres how I do it: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Make 4 patties; put them in the broiler on a foil-lined pan coated with cooking spray. Broil patties until done (5–6 minutes on each side). Each one is 59 calories fewer than a regular turkey burger and 132 calories fewer than a regular hamburger.

Calories: 126