Foodie Friday: Tumaro's New York Deli Style Wraps

Health.com editors taste test the latest in healthy eats
I love the savory rye and caraway seed taste of a plump loaf of pumpernickelbut for a quick lunch, that super-size deli sandwich leaves me way too full once I'm back at my desk. These wraps let you pack all your favorite fixings in a full-flavor tortilla that's high in fiber and less than 100 calories each.
The product: Tumaro's Gourmet Tortillas New York Deli Style Wraps ($2.99–$3.99 for a 4-pack; available online and at grocers nationwide)
The taste factor: Think bold-flavored deli standbys. They come in five varieties: Pumpernickel, Rye, Sourdough, Cracked Pepper, and Everything (the classic garlic, onion, sesame, and poppy seed blend). The 10-inch diameter makes these wraps big enough to fit lots of meats, veggies, and cheeses, and they stay softno need to fear that the wrap will split as soon as you take a bite.
The health factor: Unlike the oversize bagels and thick-cut sandwich breads most delis serve up, these wraps have less than 100 calories (perfect for a light midday meal). Plus, they pack at least 9 grams of fiber each, while staying low in fat and free of cholesterol, giving you a healthy base for a tasty sandwich.
Editors' pick: I stuffed the Cracked Pepper wrap with cucumbers, peppers, spinach, hummus, feta, and a drizzle of balsamic for a savory Mediterranean meal I could eat on the go. And for a kicked-up quesadilla, the bold black pepper proved a zesty base.
Why we love it: Spices up lunch with classic deli taste and without the portion distortion the nearest counter is serving upprovides a good dose of fiber too.