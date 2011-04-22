Why is the skin on my inner thighs a different color, and is there anything I can do?

Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
April 22, 2011

leg-color-wtyGetty Images Q: Ive noticed that the skin on my inner thighs is darker than the skin on the rest of my legs. Why, and what can I do about it?

A: The likely culprits: genetics or the natural chafing that occurs when your thighs rub together or against your clothing. You cant do anything about the first cause, but there are a few things you can try to remedy the second. First, if the skin is itchy, apply a moisturizer twice a day to lubricate it and keep it from chafing further. If youre significantly overweight, losing weight can help cut down on the friction.

Bottom line: This condition is totally normal and most likely nothing to worry about. But if the discoloration really bothers you, talk to your dermatologist about treating it with a skin-lightening cream.

