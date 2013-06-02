Week 16: Lessons Learned

By Sarah

This week marks the end of my fourth month on the feel great weight programand it was by far the most difficult one for me. The excitement and focus that came with the start of a new program began wearing off at the precise moment at which my life became totally busy and stressful. I'm feeling pretty nervous about my weigh-in and measurements later this week. Last time I saw Marissa (our RD), she challenged me to really work hard and see if I could lose five pounds this month, which would bring me to 20 total(!). I was excited about the prospect, but I don't think I'll make it, unfortunately.

In general, I feel like the learning part of the program is winding down. I know what I should eat and what I should not eat. I know how and when to exercise. What remainsand this is the part that will be an ongoing struggleis strengthening my willpower and self control, and learning how to bounce back when I slip up.