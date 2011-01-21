Foodie Friday: Lifeway Organic Green Kefir

Give breakfast a boostof protein, vitamins, and good-for-your-gut probiotics. Tasty enough to sip by itself, this creamy, green tea-flavored kefir also can be mixed with fruit and cereal for a refreshing parfait.

The product: Lifeway Organic Green Kefir ($4.49 for a 32-ounce bottle; available at Whole Foods)

The taste factor: Tangy, sweet, and super creamy. Green tea extract mixed with kiwi, passion fruit, pomegranate, and blueberry gives this thick milk beverage enough flavor to stand alone as a drinkable snack. Or mix in some fruit or cereal for a heartier morning meal.

The health factor: The nutrient-packed drink is loaded with low-fat protein12g per servingplus 10 probiotics (for good digestive function) and a full serving of vegetables. One cup serves up 30 percent of your day's vitamin E goal (for healthy skin), 25 percent of the vitamin D you need, 30 percent of the calcium you need (think strong bones), and 100 percent of your daily vitamin C. Plus you get the immune-system benefits of green tea's antioxidants.

Editor's pick: I mixed the Pomegranate Acai Blueberry with some sliced banana and a handful of bran cereal for a tangy, crunchy parfait that kept my stomach quiet through lunchand my taste buds happy.

Why we love it: All the nutrition of your favorite foods in one tasty, convenient snack! When time runs short, this drinkable smoothie packs the nutrients your body needsand keeps the taste factor up.