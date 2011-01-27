Surfing for drugs on the web is a great way to save, but don't assume that online prices will always be lower than those at your local pharmacy.(ISTOCKPHOTO)Buying prescription medicine online can be a convenient and, in some cases, less expensive way to stock up on drugs you take regularly. If your insurance policy has a prescription benefit, your co-pay will be the same no matter where you shop. But if you pay for your own prescriptions or need a drug that isn't covered by your insurance plan (expensive patented drugs not yet available as generics, for instance), shopping online could save you money. But you need to shop around and take precautions to make sure your health and well-being are not compromised by counterfeit or toxic drugs. Use these tips when shopping online to make sure you're actually saving money and getting quality, legitimate prescription medication:

