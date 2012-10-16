Foodie Friday: Nasoya TofuPlus

After a long day (of, sometimes, not-so-nutritious eating choices), I know my body craves a balanced mealand I still crave lots of flavor. Solution? Stir-fry this vitamin-packed tofu with fresh veggies and serve over brown rice for a nutritious meal you can season just the way you like!

The product: Nasoya TofuPlus ($2.99 for a 14 oz. package; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: You decide! TofuPlus spongy texture soaks in the flavor of the seasonings and sauces you cook it with. Marinate with your favorite drizzles before stir-frying or broiling to give it lots of taste. Pairs well with bold flavors like soy, miso, curry, lemon, and gingerlike in this zesty miso tofu, eggplant, and noodle dish.

The health factor: Like most tofu products, this one is high in protein and low in fat. Plus, its a great meat alternative because TofuPlus is fortified with some of the key nutrients in meats and other protein sources, including vitamins B2, B6, B12, zinc, D2, and calcium.

Editors pick: Unlike some varieties of tofu that crumble when cooking, the Extra Firm kind withstood the heat of my skillet and didnt taste soggy the next day. I mixed leftover rice with my lemon, soy, and basil stir-fry and ate it cold for a balanced, refreshing midday meal.

Why we love it: Its a great source of protein, low in fat, and packs 20% of some of your key vitamin requirements. Plus, you choose your favorite spices for a quick and simple meal that keeps your mouth happy.