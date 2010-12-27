Foodie Friday: Green & Black's Organic Chocolate

When I'm craving chocolate, just two bites of Green & Black's Organic Dark Chocolate leave me satisfied. High-quality organic cocoa beans give the bars an intense flavor without extra sugars or artificial add-ins. Chocolate even boasts a few healthy perks, making this indulgence worth the splurge.

The product: Green & Black's Organic Chocolate ($3.49 for a 3.5-ounce bar at major retailers nationwide)

The taste factor: The finest beans from the Dominican Republic, harvested at their peak, are blended with top-notch vanilla, cocoa butter, and sugar for a rich, melt-in-your-mouth piece of chocolate. No artificial flavors here!

The health factor: Though it's high in fat and calories, research shows that chocolate can boost mood and may help maintain lower blood pressure. Opt for a dark bar to get an extra dose of heart-healthy antioxidants, and be sure to stick to small serving sizes.

Editor's pick: Tart cherries in deep dark chocolate give the Cherry bar a punch of flavor in each bitetangy and luxurious! But even a dark-chocolate-loving taster had to shout for the Peanut and Sea Salt barrich milk chocolate, caramelized peanuts, and a touch of sea salt delivered the perfect sweet and salty combo.

Why we love it: The quality organic ingredients in these bars mean you need only a few bites to get the flavor you crave when the chocolate bell rings. Plus, who can resist a treat that packs a healthy punch?