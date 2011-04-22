Can I Get Over My Fears of Using Unfamiliar Bathrooms?

Getty Images
Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
April 22, 2011

use-public-restroomGetty Images Q:I have a phobia about going number two anywhere but my own bathroom. How can I get over this?

A: Your anxiety is really common, and something you can overcome. First, remember: We all produce bowel movements and the accompanying sounds and, yes, smells. No ones paying attention to you in a public restroomtheyre all preoccupied! To get a little more comfortable in there, listen to your iPod to relax, and try using the stall farthest from the door. Deep breathing can also help curb your anxiety. But if your fear prevents you from going regularly (which can cause constipation and abdominal pain), consult a therapist. Youll feel much bettermentally and physically.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up