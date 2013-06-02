Week 10: Give and take

By Julie

By Week 10 I thought I would really be hitting my stride, but this week I had some mixed results. My back is still giving me problems, though the pain is slowly diminishing. I was able to get my cardio and workout sessions in, but at a reduced effortwhich is not the pace I am going for at this stage of the program. It's frustrating for me but I can't not listen to what my body is trying to tell me. So this week Justo and I focused on more slow, deliberate exercises and core work; we both hope that by next week we can get back to full speed on the program.

Thanks to my preoccupation with my lower back, my eating habits were in flux. For the most part I think I did fairly well with my goals for the week (watching dinner portions, eating smaller snacks) but I did indulge in a few too many cookies. I try to reach for fruit first to satisfy the evening sweet craving but it doesn't always do the trick. I've been baking a lot lately and have been seeking out healthy ingredient substitutions (like whole wheat flour for white, etc.) so that if I do indulge it's a bit more fulfilling. My alcohol intake was a lot lower so I am hoping that will balance things out calorie-wise. However, I have to give myself kudos for passing on the sweet treats at my son's playgroup this weekthey were directly in my line of vision but not once was I tempted!

My goal for Week 11 is to do some more strenuous cardio workouts and be more structured with my evening meals. My work schedule will be picking up and that means a lot less time to devote to cooking impromptu dinners. I've got a little more than two weeks until the next weigh-in and I need to make the most of it!