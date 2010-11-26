Foodie Friday: Goody Good Stuff Gummy Candy

I have a serious sweet tooth, so when I see candy that claims it is "Vegetarian! Gluten Free! All Natural!" I usually turn and run the other way. These little jellies, though, are not only made without the artificial gunk, but they actually taste delicious, too.

The product: Goody Good Stuff gummy candy ($1.99 to $2.99 for a bag containing two to three servings; available online and at Stop & Shop and Giant supermarkets)

The taste factor: This all-natural, vegetarian brand got its start in the U.K., and has now expanded to the U.S.Âfor good reason. These little jellies are delicious! They've got a yummy tang, just like traditional gummies, and I especially enjoy the variety of flavorsÂeverything from Summer Peaches to Strawberry & Cream. The company even offers nostalgic ones like Cola Breeze and Sour Fruit Salad. The best part: The jellies are not overly cloying (read: I didn't get a sugar rush). Plus, they have a soft, light texture, so they won't break your jaw when you're chewing 'em.

The health factor: Goody Good Stuff uses a plant-based gum, instead of the meat- and by-product-based gelatin Haribo and some other brands use. A good thing! The sour flavors are 100% vegan, while the others, which contain beeswax, are 100% vegetarian. I'm also impressed that the company uses all-natural flavors and colors, unlike much of the competition. But like any sweet, the jellies do have lots of sugarÂanywhere from 19 to 23 grams for eight to nine piecesÂand the nutrition label does list corn syrup and sugar as the first two ingredients. That means I've still got to consider them a candy and not a health food (aka I won't make them a daily indulgence), but at 107 to 121 calories per serving, they're still pretty low-cal for a treat! Also, I would have really liked it if Goody Good Stuff had thrown some vitamin C in there, too.

Editors' pick: I'm a sucker for sour candy (I can't go to the movies without a bag of Sour Patch Kids), so the Sour Mix & Match flavor is a personal favoriteÂthey taste practically the same!

Why we love it:The just-like-the-real-thing texture combined with the fun flavors of these jellies can't be beat. But most important, we like that they're made from plantsÂand that they don't have crazy artificial food dyes or flavors.