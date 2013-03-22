Bethenny Frankel's Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Bethenny's version gives this classic sandwich a low-cal makeover.

2 slices reduced-cal whole wheat bread+
1 ounce sliced low-fat cheddar cheese+
2 slices extra-lean turkey bacon+
1 ounce grated Parmesan=
This sandwich is pure yumminessand it's super-quick, so you can make it anytime. It has all the flavor of the traditional version, but with about half the calories and less than a third of the fat. Cook the turkey bacon as directed on the packaging. Coat a nonstick pan with cooking spray. Place 1 slice bread in pan, and layer cheeses on top; cook over medium heat until cheese melts. Add turkey bacon, top with second slice of bread, flip sandwich over, and cook for 1 more minute. Remove from heat, and serve immediately.

