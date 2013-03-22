Bethenny Frankel's Skinny Cocktail of the Month: Tequila Berry Blast

Yunhee Kim

At 102 calories less than a regular cranberry margarita, this tasty treat is worth every sip.

Bethenny Frankel
March 22, 2013

tequila-berry-blastYunhee KimThis time of year, I cant resist mixing up my personal holiday twist on the margarita. Instead of lime juice, I use cranberry juice, which gives the drink a festive red hue.

To make it, fill an 8-ounce rocks glass with ice. Next, fill the glass halfway with 100-percent agave tequila. Add a tiny splash of Cointreau (orange- flavored liqueur) and a splash of cranberry juice, then garnish with a lime wedge. Each serving has only 230 calories. Cheers!

