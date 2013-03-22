Bethenny Frankel's Classic Kettle Corn

Tina Rupp

2 tablespoons vegetable oil+

1/4 cup raw sugar+

1/2 cup popcorn kernels+

1 teaspoon salt=

Classic Kettle Corn

When I'm craving something salty and sweet, this is my go-to snack. It's sooo satisfying. Just heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat, then stir in the sugar and popcorn kernels. Cover and shake the pot constantly until popping has slowed to once every 2–3 seconds. Remove from heat, and continue to shake until the popping has stopped. Pour into a large bowl, sprinkle with salt, and allow to cool, stirring occasionally to break up large clumps. Makes 4 servings.

Calories: 211