Tina Rupp My Kir Royale is lighter than most (only 137 calories!) because I replace the crème de cassis with fresh raspberries and sugar.

And it's incredibly simple to make. Just combine 1/4 cup raspberries and 1 teaspoon sugar (I use unrefined raw sugar), then divide the mixture into 2 champagne glasses. Fill each glass with chilled bubbly, and garnish with a lemon twist. Cheers!