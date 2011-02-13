Embarrassing Questions: Should I Worry About Pimples "Down There"?

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazineQ. I get a pimple âdown thereâ every so often. It always goes away, but should I be worried?

A. If its just one bump, it could be a cyst caused by a blocked sweat gland or pore. It could also be a hair follicle thats inflamed by a bacterial infection (dont freak outÂthese arent sexually transmitted) or clogged by dead skin or other debris.

The good news is, the pimple should go away on its own in a few days. Until then, ease any pain by applying a warm compress twice a day. If it still hurts after that or doesnt clear within a week, or if more than one bump appears at a time, see your gyno to rule out other causes, such as herpes and human papillomavirus (HPV).

For more answers to embarrassing questions, check our out new book, What the Yuck?!