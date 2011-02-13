Nasal Spray Cures Shyness, Sandwich Bag Saves Baby's Life, and Why Drying Your Hands Is as Important as Washing Them

- Ever really take it to yourself at the gym only to wind up with a killer headache? Exercise can shock your system, leaving you in pain. Heres how to avoid exercise-induced headaches. [Thats Fit Canada]
- First its dinner, then its drinks, then its popcorn at the moviesdating can really take a toll on your waistline! Stop stressing over what your order says about you with these tips. [Fox News iMag]
- A premature baby who weighed just 14 ounces was born in England. Despite her mere 10% chance of survival, shes now 11 weeks old and over 5 pounds. So how did doctors save her? With a sandwich bag! [AOL Health]
- Wish you werent so shy? A small study suggests that the hormone oxytocin could make you a bit more outgoingwhen delivered in a nasal spray. [Vitamin G]
- When you think of “manly” beverages, what else is there but beer? This healthy blogger is making the case that real men drink green tea. [Huffington Post]
- What would you do if halfway through your senior year of high school you suffered a massive brain injury? Read the inspiring story of how this young woman bounced back. [Lemondrop]
- Milk the health benefits of having sex in October with the 31 Days to a Better Sex Life challenge. You can thank us later. [YourTango]
- Trying to avoid the flu this season? Washing your hands is obviously a good place to start, but did you know how you dry them matters too? [TIME Healthland]