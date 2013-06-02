Meet Our Feel Great Weight Dieters 2010

Ive lost and gained the same 20 pounds again and again. For the most part, Im healthy and active. But when I go crazy with food, I really go crazy. I crave the “bad” stuff: think pizza and Chinese dumplings. I eat more than I need to and find myself feeling too full too often. I dont want to be a waif, but Id like to become leaner and more muscular, and to develop good habits that I can stick with for the rest of my life.

Name Sarah Mroue Age 27 Occupation music agent Height 5'10" Goal weight 160 lbs Current weight 190 lbs Waist 29" Hips 42" Body fat 25%

When I had my son, I gained 40 pounds15 of which never came off. It doesnt help that I love to bake and that my husband and stepson are into junk food. Ive been trying to run twice a week, but if it doesnt happen first thing in the morning, it doesnt happen at all. People used to comment on how nicely defined my shoulders and quads were, but I cant remember the last time I heard that. I want to look strong and athletic again, and set a good example for my family.

Name Julie Grant Age 38 Occupation advertising art director Height 5'6 1/2" Goal weight 155 lbs Current weight 192.5 lbs Waist 33.5" Hips 45" Body fat 31%

Ive spent the better part of my life taking care of everyone else, and my health has taken a backseat. Food is my drug. Theres nothing I love more than a potatohowever you cook it, I want to eat it! I often dont get home from work until 9 oclock, and Im too worn out by then to put together a healthy dinner. And I have exercise equipment that I dont use. The good news? When I set a goal, I achieve it. I want to be healthier, and Im ready to finally focus on myself.