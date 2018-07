Quentin Bacon1 cup berries (raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries)

+ ¼ cup pomegranate juice

+ ¼ cup water

+ half of a banana

+ 1 cup ice

= my pomegranate smoothie

On-the-go smoothies are often loaded with sugar and so many calories-you might as well have a milkshake. But my version saves you about 140 calories, plus it's loaded with antioxidants. Just combine the ingredients in a blender, and process until smooth.

Calories: 161