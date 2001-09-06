Foodie Friday: New York Naturals Kale Chips

Buckle your seat belt, because the flavor-packed kale chips from New York Naturals are sure to take you on a spicy trip.

The product: New York Naturals Raw Vegan Kale Chips ($7.49 per container or $19.95 for a three-pack; available online and at select stores in the northeast)

The taste factor: Who knew veggies could taste so good? I've sampled veggie chips before, and none of them pack a crunch like these savory snacks. Coming in Vegan Cheese, Spicy Miso, and Bombay Ranch flavors, they have all of the spicy goodness of potato chips, without all the fat.

The kale is mild enough to handle the combination of natural ingredients, like cashews, sunflower seeds, lemon juice, and sea salt, that make up the seasonings. And though the stems of the kale border on being a little too crunchy, the rest of the flakes have a light, crisp texture.

The health factor: Kale by itself is a superfood full of fiber, vitamin A, and iron. Even though these chips are dehydrated, they maintain many of the health benefits, including providing 50% of your vitamin A, 2 grams of fiber, and 10% of your iron in each serving. One serving contains approximately 100 calories and is much more filling than the typical serving of potato chips.

Editors' pick: Spicy Miso. I'm a sucker for Asian-inspired flavors, and this unique blend of spices hit my snacking sweet spot.

Why we love it: These veggies taste like regular junk food, but contain about half the calories and double the vitamins of their crunchy counterparts. They are good on their own or you can add them to salads that need an extra crunch. They're a little on the pricey side, but well worth the cost.