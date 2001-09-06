Foodie Friday: Popcorners

You don't have to heat up a bag of popcorn to enjoy a crunchy, buttery snack. Just open a bag of Popcorners, and enjoy the same flavor in chip form.

The product: Medora Snacks Popcorners ($0.79-$0.99 for a 1.1-ounce bag, $1.68-$1.99 for a 5-ounce bag; available online and at select stores in New York City)

The taste factor: If you love the light, crunchy texture of popcorn, these chips will win you over. They come in three flavors-White Cheddar, Sea Salt, and Butter-that showcase the authentic salty, buttery flavor of popcorn. However, Medora Snacks condensed popcorn into a triangular chip as a light, neat way to munch (plus you won't get popcorn stuck in your teeth).

The health factor: These chips weigh in at 130 calories and have 3 to 5 grams of fat per 1-ounce serving, which is half the fat of normal chips. And if you choose the White Cheddar or Sea Salt varieties, you're also consuming less sodium.

The White Cheddar and Butter flavors are enriched with folic acid and vitamin B to add a little bit of nutrition to these chips. Though I was disappointed to see that they have less than 1 gram of fiber per serving, they are still a healthier way to get your savory snack fix than other chip varieties.

Editors' pick: Sea Salt. I love this light, unprocessed flavor that's perfect with an iced tea!

Why we love it: Popcorn is a low-cal way to snack, and these inexpensive snacks are a great way to enjoy a savory snack guilt-free.