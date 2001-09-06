Foodie Friday: Almondina Biscuits

Ease you sweet tooth with guilt-free cookies made of all-natural ingredients. They're full of delicious flavor and have the perfect crispy crunch.

The product: Almondina biscuits ($3.49 for a 4-ounce bag; available online and at various stores, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe's)

The taste factor: These delightful cookies come in a variety of flavors-from Pumpkin Spice to Chocolate Cherry-that will tempt even the most discerning taste buds. Their texture is crisp, like that of a biscotti, but they are thin enough to break easily when you take a bite. And they have a hearty base of almonds and flour. This dessert won't give you a toothache, however, as the cookies combine spices and a little bit of sugar to create a subtly sweet cookie.

The health factor: With approximately 130 calories per serving (four cookies), you get a hefty serving size without a heavy calorie count. Though they don't boast a lot of nutrition-only 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber-they are low in sugar and contain recognizable ingredients. As far as desserts go, these biscuits get top marks. Plus, almonds, which are part of a heart-healthy diet, are the first ingredient.

Editors' pick: Chocolate Cherry. I loved the subtle taste of chocolate blended with tart cherries. I nibbled on these with a cup of coffee, and they made a scrumptious mid-morning snack.

Why we love it: The taste is perfect if you're craving something sweet but don't want to splurge. Plus, with four cookies per serving, you get a portion large enough to satisfy even the most avid snacker.