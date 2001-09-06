Foodie Friday: Clif Crunch

This low-cal alternative to the Clif Bar is a delicious way to sneak in your whole grains.

The product: Clif Crunch granola bars ($3.99 for a 10-bar box; available online and at various stores, including Whole Foods)

The taste factor: These crispy bars lose the traditional, chewy Clif Bar texture for one that packs a big crunch. Though the oats, barley, and rice crisps are reminiscent of other granola bars on the shelf, Clif Crunch incorporates the authentic (and delicious) Clif Bar taste into every bite. Each flavor-Chocolate Chip, Honey Oat, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, and Peanut Butter-contains baked-in chips to provide bursts of sweetness.

The health factor: For 180 to 190 calories, you get two hearty, all-natural bars with at least 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. The first ingredient is rolled oats, so you can munch away knowing that you're getting a serving of whole grains in addition to a sweet treat.

And what I like best is that these bars are perfect for athletes and snackers alike. Clif Bars were created with athletes in mind, so they're packed with more protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins and minerals. However, the lower-calorie Clif Crunch lets people enjoy Clif Bar flavors in a more diet-friendly way.

Editors' pick: White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. This flavor tasted especially decadent and was unique among other bars I normally nibble on.

Why we love it: This bar is low-cal, filling, and provides you with needed nutrients. Plus 1% of net sales will be contributed to the organization 1% for the Planet.