Foodie Friday: Living Fuel CocoChia Snack Mix

I love coconut, but besides Mounds and Almond Joy candy bars, there aren't a lot of portable ways to enjoy this tropical fruit. The CocoChia on-the-go snack mixes are the perfect way to get delicious coconut plus plenty of heart-healthy omega-3s.

The product: Living Fuel CocoChia Snack Mix ($17.97 for a pack of 12; available online)

The taste factor: This mix of chia seeds, coconut, and TheraSweet provides just the right amount of sweet taste along with a chewy texture. Though I probably wouldn't eat it right out of the bag, the snack mix makes a decadent addition to yogurt and cereal, or even blended into smoothies. I sprinkled about half a pack over plain yogurt to add a sweet flavor as well as a little bit of chewiness to the creamy yogurt. Delicious!

And though it's made with TheraSweet, a low-cal sweetener, you don't get a fake, saccharine flavor.

The health factor: At just under 150 calories, and with 5 grams of fiber, this topping is a diet-friendly way to sweeten foods. Plus the chia seeds are a great vegetarian way to get your omega-3 fatty acids. Just remember that coconut is high in saturated fat, so if you use the entire packet, watch your intake for the rest of the day.

Why we love it: Instead of topping your foods with sugar or honey, mix in this unique blend to sneak in fiber and omega-3s.