Q: I have 5 pounds to lose and they just won't budge. What should I do?

I hate to break it to you but you may just need to eat a little less. My favorite sneaky trick? Switch to small plates (like the one at right), bowls, and glasses to cut calories without even noticing it. Also good to know: Some of these clingy pounds may actually be water weight, so become good friends with de-bloating foods like asparagus, cucumbers, and celery.