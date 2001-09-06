Foodie Friday: Beanitos

Forget potato chips! These salty snackers give your taste buds plenty of savory flavor, plus a boost of heart-healthy fiber.

The product: Beanitos ($3.99 for a 6-ounce bag; available online and at retailers nationwide)

The taste factor: Crunchy and perfectly salted. I was skeptical at first-do chips made out of beans still taste like potato chips? But it was love at first bite. The taste is slightly different from that of potato chips, and the texture is heartier, but Beanitos satisfied my salty food cravings just like regular potato chips do. And with varieties like Black Bean, Pinto Bean & Flax, Chipotle BBQ, and Cheddar Cheese, there's a flavor for everyone.

The health factor: Though Beanitos contain approximately the same amount of calories as potato chips, they have less saturated fat, double the protein, and five times the fiber. Beans are the first ingredient, followed by flaxseed and rice, and then by a little oil and sea salt, so you're not sneaking in any unpronounceable items. And as I munched on these, I realized I became fuller much more quickly, which meant I was able to cut myself off after one serving.

Editors' pick: Pinto Bean & Flax. It sneaks in a few omega-3s, and we bet it would be a hit with guacamole.

Why we love it: This snack kills two birds with one stone: It satisfies your salty food craving and offers a little extra fiber.