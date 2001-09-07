Foodie Friday: Bear Naked Soft-Baked Granola Cookies

Got a sweet tooth? These new hearty and wholesome cookies from your go-to granola maker will fulfill your sugar craving without packing on the pounds.

The product: Bear Naked Soft-Baked Granola Cookies ($3.19 for a box of 8 cookies; available online and at retailers nationwide)

The taste factor: Crumbly, sweet, and surprisingly filling. The Fruit and Nut variety tastes like a combination of fresh-baked sugar cookies and granola, while the Double Chocolate has a brownie-like taste and texture. Both were satisfying in sweetness and portion size (each cookie is about the size of a muffin top).

The health factor: I've been known to polish off four cookies in a sitting, but there's something about these cookies that kept me at one cookie (well, two). And that something is the filling mixture of oats, raisins, walnuts, and almonds that makes these delicious desserts more satiating than other cookies. At 130 calories per cookie, you also sneak in 10 grams of whole grains and 2 grams of filling fiber. Plus it provides just the right amount of sweetness for 9 to 11 grams of sugar and less than 2 grams of saturated fat in each soft bite.

Editors' pick: Double Chocolate. It's made of whole-grain oats, but the chocolate flavor comes through every bite without being overly rich.

Why we love it: You don't find many cookies that contain whole grains and taste delicious!