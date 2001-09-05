Foodie Friday: My Mixed Nuts

As a general rule, things are more delicious when we have the power to create custom-made concoctions just to our liking. We like to build our bears and experiment with our Cold Stone variations, and now, thanks to My Mixed Nuts, we can cook up our own healthy, salty, sweet-but-not-too-sweet trail mix.

The product: My Mixed Nuts (prices vary depending on ingredients used in custom mixes; featured mixes from $8.99 to $18.99 for 14 oz. bag; available online at mymixednuts.com)



The taste factor: The pick-and-choose concept signifies the end of eating around the bits of trail mix you don't enjoy (I'm looking at you, walnuts). With more than 60 different nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and other goodies from which to choose, you're sure to find a tasty combination that satisfies even the pickiest snacker.

Some ingredients are better than others (skip the chocolate-covered pretzels and stock up on the chewy raisins and organic banana chips), but the varieties of nuts are definitely the big selling point. Susan Colby, the mother of one of the founders, mixes each purchase fresh-to-order, and you can definitely taste the difference.

The health factor: Despite their high fat content, nuts yield great heart health benefits. When eaten in moderation as part of a healthy diet, nuts have been shown to lower "bad" cholesterol levels in blood, improve the lining of arteries, and provide a daily dose of heart-smart omega-3 fatty acids.

My Mixed Nuts also provides nutritional information for every item offered on the website, and nutrition facts are also printed and included with custom orders. Not only do customers get the nutrition facts, but many items also include a description of how the item is produced and the history behind it.

Editor's pick The whole novelty of My Mixed Nuts is the create-your-own angle, so we'll take the "[Insert Your Name Here]'s Mix" over one of the featured mixes every time.

Why we love it: My Mixed Nuts recently added a "snack pack" option for packaging so that customers can now opt to have their trail mix separated into 20 bags each weighing 1.5 ounces, taking the guesswork out of serving size so you're able to control your portions on the go.

Even better? To reduce your risk of heart disease, the Food and Drug Administration recommends eating about a handful or, you guessed it, 1.5 ounces of nuts every day. How's that for convenience?