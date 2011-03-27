Correct your Complexion

No matter what your skin woe, there's a natural water source from around the world that can help-and a closer-to-home product with the same effect!

Icelandic glacial water... soothes sensitive skin.

How it works: After filtering through volcanic rock, this water becomes infused with minerals like magnesium and calcium that help reduce inflammation and calm irritation.

Find it in: Skyn Iceland Pure Cloud Cream ($75; Sephora)

Dead Sea water... can improve elasticity.

How it works: This therapeutic water contains a boatload of beneficial minerals, including zinc, that can stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Find it in: Ahava Protective Moisturizer SPF 15 ($36; Ahava.com)

Spring water from Avene, France... heals damaged skin.

How it works: Studies show this water-rich in skinsoftening silicate and trace elements like copper-helps to heal skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, and sunburns.

Find it in: Avene Cream for Intolerant Skin ($26; AveneUSA.com)