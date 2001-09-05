Improve your Sleep

Soaking in a hot bath before bed can help you transition into a deeper, more restful sleep, a study at Loughborough University found. This bedtime ritual, inspired by the super-luxe Indochine Indulgence treatment from La Costa Resort and Spa in California, will help you get your zzz's.

Step 1: Whip up a sea-salt scrub by mixing 3/4 cup fine sea salt, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and 1/2 cup olive oil; set aside.

Step 2: Draw a hot bath, adding 1/4 cup dry whole milk to the running water. Step in, and soak for about 10 minutes.

Step 3: At the end of the bath, scoop up a handful of your homemade salts and use them to exfoliate elbows, knees, and other rough spots.

Step 4: Before wrapping up in a towel, cool down by rubbing on a lavender-based body oil, like Thalgo Aromaceane Relax ($56; SkinStore.com), which they use during treatments at La Costa Resort and Spa. As your body temperature drops, your blood pressure lowers, signaling to your body that it's time for sleep.