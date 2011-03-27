Fight Cellulite with Water

Losing weight improves the look of cellulite, but hydrating from the inside out is the number-one natural way to plump skin so underlying fat cells are less noticeable. You can hydrate and slim down, by eating water-rich fruits and veggies. One study in Japan showed women who got their H20 this way had smaller waists and lower BMls than those who sipped their fluids. Some of the water richest foods are now in season! Here are a few ways to "eat" your water:

Watermelon popsicles

Puree seedless watermelon (about 92 percent water) in a blender with a handful of fresh mint leaves. Pour into popsicle molds, and freeze.

Grilled peaches

Split and pit a peach (about 88 percent water). Place cut sides down on a well-oiled grill, and cook 2 minutes or until grill marks form. Turn peach halves over, and cover grill. Cook 3 more minutes or until softened. Top with a splash of balsamic vinegar, and serve with fat-free sour cream.

Cucumber mocktail

Chop, then muddle one-third of a peeled cucumber (about 96 percent water) in a highball glass. Top with lime-flavored seltzer and a spritz of lime juice. Garnish with cucumber slices.