Health-Care Reform: What's In It For You?

Not up to sifting through the 2,000-page health-care bill? (We didn't think so!) Here's what you can expect and when. (For more info, go to HealthReform.gov.)

Now:

Can't get insurance because of a pre-existing health condition? You may qualify for a new, affordable federal plan.

As of September:

• Your insurance company can no longer drop you from your health-care plan if you get sick.

• Insurance carriers must cover preventive screenings, such as breast exams, mammograms, and Pap smears.

• A child cannot be denied health coverage because of a pre-existing condition.

By 2014:

• It will be illegal for insurers to charge women higher premiums simply for being female.

• Insurance companies will no longer be able to deny you coverage for pre-existing conditions-including a previous C-section or injuries caused by domestic abuse.

• All insurance carriers will be required to cover maternity care.

• New moms can rest easier because providers will be required to cover newborn care and pediatric services, as well as screening for postpartum depression.