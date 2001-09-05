Good-Bye, Headaches! Banish Tension With This Relaxing Pose

The most common headache culprit? Stress. When the muscles in your neck, back, shoulders, and jaw tense up, pain usually isn't far behind. My favorite remedy is Goddess Pose, which thoroughly relaxes your body and mind, helping all that tension evaporate. For maximum benefit, give yourself at least 10 minutes in this pose.

Sit tall with knees bent and your lower back against the short end of a firm cushion or a couple of stacked, folded blankets. Let knees drop open to the sides; bring soles of feet together. Lie back so back and head are on the cushion or blankets, shoulders dropping toward the floor. Bring arms out to the sides, palms up. Relax, breathing deeply and evenly. If hips feel uncomfortable, straighten legs.

Seane Corn teaches yoga at Exhale at Sacred Movement in Venice, California, and has three yoga DVDs and a CD set, Detox Flow Yoga. For downloadable videos, go to Video.SeaneCorn.com.